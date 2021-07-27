Columbia-Shuswap residents invited to learn more about new mass notification system.

Residents of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are invited to take part in a brief online meeting about Alertable, the regional district’s new mass notification system.

During information session, being held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator for the CSRD, will be providing updated information on the service that went live on July 23.

Alertable is a multi-purpose communication platform used to send alerts to residents, businesses and visitors during critical events like fires or floods, as well as for relevant day-to-day communications, such as water advisories.

The program serves the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) and other emergency programs in the region.

More information and the link to the meeting can be found at csrd.bc.ca.

Read more: CSRD launches new emergency alert system

B.C. Wildfires 2021