Commemorative bench unveiled in honour of Revelstoke man

The bench is in honour of Randy Biggs, who spent most of his life in Revelstoke

Revelstoke gathered on Sept. 30, to unveil a bench at the Revelstoke Golf Club in memory of a man who had a great impact on the community.

Randy Biggs, who lived most of his life in Revelstoke, died while at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops earlier this year at the age of 77.

Biggs was a regular at the Revelstoke Golf Club; the bench was placed there in honour of his passion for the sport.

Those who attended the emotional unveiling of the bench, including his family and Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz, recounted stories of their time with Biggs.

The Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service brought a firetruck to the event in honour of Biggs’ time as a volunteer firefighter.

GolfRevelstoke

