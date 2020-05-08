With the intersection of Victoria Rd., Fourth St. and Townley St. closed for the construction of a roundabout, traffic going from one end of Revelstoke to the other is being rerouted to 8th St. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction

Trucks headed to Downie Timber will no longer follow the same detour

The City of Revelstoke is rerouting commercial vehicles away from the 8th St. detour that is currently in place because of construction at the intersection of 4th St. Victoria Rd. and Townley St.

“This detour route has been created with collaboration with Downie Timber Ltd. to reduce large truck traffic using the roundabout detours,” said the city in a news release.

Downie Timber bound trucks will use the eastern access to the city from the Trans Canada Highway and depart using Centennial Park/Campbell Ave. to 3rd St. to Pearson Ave., turning left at the lights onto Victoria Rd and leaving the city via the western access to the Trans Canada Highway.

To ensure traffic safety through the truck detour, temporary on-street parking restrictions have been put in place on Pearson Ave., 3rd St. and Campbell Ave.

Construction began on the project April 30, with some immediate problems and concerns from the public popping up.

Since then, the speed limit on the route has been reduced to 30 km/h and the city has been and will be putting up more signs to make the routes for vehicles, pedestrians and commercial vehicles more clear.

READ MORE: Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Traffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%
Next story
B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Just Posted

BCHydro starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam May 10

Highway 23 North will be down to single-lane alternating traffic

Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction

Trucks headed to Downie Timber will no longer follow the same detour

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

President of Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club reacts to federal gun ban

‘We worry the ban could lead to other freedoms being taken away’

Revelstoke RCMP need public’s help regarding graffiti

Incident occurred at Centennial Park

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Salmon River flood watch in Shuswap causing less consternation than previous years

High stream flow advisory currently, high temperatures and heavy rains would create threat

Funds authorized for boat dock in Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves $60,000 for project

LETTER: Reflecting on historic world events

Summerland man recalls May events during Second World War

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Parade in Summerland neighbourhood honours essential services workers

Residents, including a youth band, cheer for those on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

Jim Hall releases Tower Tales, an autobiographical flight spanning 27 years

Thefts from Vernon vehicles up 36%

First-quarter RCMP report shows 185 vehicles stolen from in city limits

Most Read