Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction

Trucks headed to Downie Timber will no longer follow the same detour

With the intersection of Victoria Rd., Fourth St. and Townley St. closed for the construction of a roundabout, traffic going from one end of Revelstoke to the other is being rerouted to 8th St. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke is rerouting commercial vehicles away from the 8th St. detour that is currently in place because of construction at the intersection of 4th St. Victoria Rd. and Townley St.

“This detour route has been created with collaboration with Downie Timber Ltd. to reduce large truck traffic using the roundabout detours,” said the city in a news release.

Downie Timber bound trucks will use the eastern access to the city from the Trans Canada Highway and depart using Centennial Park/Campbell Ave. to 3rd St. to Pearson Ave., turning left at the lights onto Victoria Rd and leaving the city via the western access to the Trans Canada Highway.

To ensure traffic safety through the truck detour, temporary on-street parking restrictions have been put in place on Pearson Ave., 3rd St. and Campbell Ave.

Construction began on the project April 30, with some immediate problems and concerns from the public popping up.

Since then, the speed limit on the route has been reduced to 30 km/h and the city has been and will be putting up more signs to make the routes for vehicles, pedestrians and commercial vehicles more clear.

