Community Connections celebrates grand opening of Food Bank and Commercial Kitchen

Their new facility is located at 416 2nd St. W

Revelstoke Community Connections hosted the grand opening of their Food Bank and Commercial Kitchen located at 416 2nd St.

As part of the opening day celebration, Community Connections hosted a Fill the Van Food Drive, gathering non-perishable food items and monetary donations in the back of their branded vehicle.

The Community Connections Food Recovery Program has diverted over 720,000 lbs of food from landfill since 2016, with staff and volunteers collecting 3000-5000 lbs of food from a variety of local retailers each week.

According to Community Connections, the food bank serves 160 Revelstoke households plus 12 community agencies and programs.

The Neighborhood Kitchen is a shared kitchen space to make ready-to-eat meals for those in need and to be rented out to food entrepreneurs in the community. The space was designed by a professional kitchen designer and incorporates an area for prep as well as a hot line, a shared dish pit and cold storage, and is available 24/7 with renters given a way to enter autonomously.

Contact kitchen@community-connections.ca for information and bookings.

READ MORE: Community Connections opens shared commercial kitchen space

READ MORE: Community Connections hosting Fill-The-Van Spring Food Drive

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FoodRevelstoke