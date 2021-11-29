Community Connections Christmas program sets up gift card stockings around town

They are accepting donations until Dec. 10

Hannah Whitney and Bailey Elizabeth are working on the Community Connections Christmas program this year. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The Community Connections Christmas program was run by Patti Larson for the last 20 years.

However, Larson retired earlier this year and now a new team is taking over.

“Everything we’ve done this year is ‘this event without Patti, how do we do it?’,” said Hannah Whitney.

This year Community Connections is asking for donations for their Christmas program before Dec. 10 so that they can be distributed prior to Christmas.

Stockings have been left at local businesses around town and people are encouraged to stuff them with gift cards.

Two other ways to donate include cash and wish list items.

Whitney said this year they are asking for more specific donations so that everything gets used. They have asked their clients what they want, some ideas include:

•slippers

•mouthwash

•books

•barbies

•clothes

•towels/linens

•toques

•nice soaps

•winter boots

•games

•art supplies

•bed sheets

Whitney said winter clothing is always in high demand as well as kitchen items.

All donations have to be new. Homemade food will not be accepted, however, homemade gifts such as scarves and toques will be.

You can drop off your donation at the Outreach Office at 416 2nd St. W. Monday-Thursday 9-3 p.m. and Fridays from 9-1 p.m.

