BC Housing is hosting an information session via webinar on June 10. It will be proposing three options for the Downie St. project. (BC Housing)

Community engagement session for Downie St. BC Housing project coming June 10

Revelstoke residents are asked to pre-register for the webinar

BC Housing is holding a second community engagement session to present options for the Downie St. property.

A June 10 webinar will see three options presented to the community, that were created based on feedback that was gathered at a meeting on Feb. 27, 2020.

Each plan has different amounts of housing units, parking spaces, public open space and commercial components.

Register for the webinar beforehand. Questions will be taken through the webinar’s comment feature.

The presentation will also be recorded and available after the event. If you have questions after the fact, ask and watch for the response on the website.

A final plan will be presented at a third community engagement session later this year.

For more information email communityrelations@bchousing.org.

The province purchased the site of the former Mount Begbie school, on Downie St. from the school district in 2019 for $1.5 million.

READ MORE: Affordable homes in the works for Revelstoke

 

Community engagement session for Downie St. BC Housing project coming June 10

Revelstoke residents are asked to pre-register for the webinar

