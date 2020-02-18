Alexandre Labonté was an avid outdoorsman. (Facebook photo)

Community mourns Revelstoke snowmobiler death

Alexandre Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker

Alexandre Labonté went missing while sledding near Revelstoke last week. He was found dead the following morning by local search and rescue.

Labonté was sledding on Mount MacPherson, which overlooks the City of Revelstoke. He was sledding with a friend, but became separated. Friends searched for Labonté, but to no avail. He was reported missing in the afternoon of Feb. 12.

The Revelstoke Search and Rescue searched until midnight and resumed the next morning with assistance from each the Salmon Arm and Golden Search and Rescue.

READ MORE: Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker.

Labonté’s Facebook has many posts from friends and family.

“Alex was the only friend I could persuade to come biking with me in torrential rain and take a lake dip on a cold November morning, just because it was my birthday and that’s what I wanted to do,” writes Ruby Morrissey.

“I will miss you, your good mood and your contagious smile, our getaway in the wild, you were my best guide to hike…Ride in peace,” writes Ugslasho LM.

Alex Cadotte, friend of Labonté, wants to remind other sledders to ride with a partner and stay close together. Radios and beacons do not always save people. Accidents can happen to everyone, even the best. Cadotte said Labonté was an excellent snowmobiler.

“Alexandre prove us that even the best sledders can get stuck badly and the only thing that will save you is the guy riding close to you,” he wrote on Facebook.

The B.C. Coroners Service said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Labonté’s “sudden death,” trying to determine the how, where, when and by what means he came to his unexpected demise.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees
Next story
Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program

Just Posted

DJs and band playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend there’s another amazing line… Continue reading

Community mourns Revelstoke snowmobiler death

Alexandre Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker

Becoming sunny in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Creating accessible art in unusual places

Phase two of Art Alleries in the works for Revelstoke

Meet the athletes: Six Revelstoke skiers headed to BC Winter Games

The games are in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Community mourns Revelstoke snowmobiler death

Alexandre Labonté was an avid sledder and mountain biker

City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees

The #WithRefugees campaign invites cities working to promote inclusion and support refugees

Budget 2020: B.C. adds tax to sweet drinks and sodas

All soda, vending machine drinks will be subject to higher PST

Most Read