Community newspapers bring people together in time of isolation

Black Press offices have been receiving calls of support, appreciation

Few things are still normal these days but the things that remain are helping the community cope with the stresses and uncertainties that the COVID-19 pandemic brought in.

Black Press Media offices have received numerous calls in the last few days from readers voicing support and gratitude of the teams’ efforts even as the pandemic hit the outlet, pushing it to scale back its publication frequency.

“The whole situation has been stressful, but there have been a few positives for sure,” Maria Zacarias, circulation coordinator with the Kelowna Capital News said.

“We’ve gotten many calls from readers telling us how valuable we are in the community. They’re always looking for the papers, especially the snowbirds who are currently in self-quarantine.”

“Many of these people don’t have access to the outside world and don’t have computers. The only way they keep up with what’s going on is through our papers.”

Zacarias added community members are grateful that even with the publication schedule change that now sees the paper only come once a week, they still have a routine to hold on to. She said people have told her the paper has become a lifeline and has served made them feel less alone.

She also said parents have been contacting the offices, asking if their children can be paper carriers.

With schools not resuming after spring break and students staying home, she said parents are looking for ways to help their children cope.

“Kids are into the idea because it keeps them busy and out and about.”

