(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Community rallies around Okanagan senior living in truck

For the first time in years a 77-year-old is sleeping in a warm bed

Never before did Lance feel so alone.

For years the 77-year-old woke up every morning cold, shivering under layers of blankets. His shelter was his truck, but it was hardly a home.

With just a bowl in the back to wash in and no place to keep food fresh, he started to understand why people who experience homelessness become so emotionally defeated.

“I can see how people get down, how they get so low,” said Lance. “When you get down, you don’t give a damn. You don’t care. You really don’t care about anything. All you want is a way out.”

And now, thanks to the generosity of thousands of strangers, Lance has a way out.

By request, his full name is being withheld due to privacy.

Being alone for that long taught him something – it’s okay to receive help from strangers. It also taught him the value of a good book.

“You turn around and get a great respect for other people, for their concern for you. And if they’re concerned for you, what can you do about it? Well, you can do the best you can. And you have to turn around and learn to accept, and say thank you afterwards,” said Lance.

Lance’s story has touched many lives.

When his kind face and warm demeanour was broadcast on national news earlier in the year, it tugged on many hearts – not just because they saw an older man without a roof over his head, but because of something he said: “I admitted to myself, and I admitted on TV, that I put myself in this rotten position.”

Story continues below.

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A new beginning

A resident of Kelowna since 1949, a variety of family circumstances left Lance without a home. These circumstances, he said, are very personal.

In a past life, Lance was an engine mechanic, working for an engine manufacturing company in Detroit, Mich.

He also worked for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans as a ship’s officer.

A car crash on the Coquihalla ended his career. Many times when living like this he was hit with $100 fines for sleeping in his truck. However, one year ago when he approached a church to ask if he could park his truck in their parking lot, he got far more than he expected.

Sherrallea King, a caretaker at a Kelowna church, showed compassion and let him park behind the building.

From there, a lifelong friendship was born. Multiple times a day she checks on Lance, bringing him food and clothing.

“Sherrallea has been an absolute godsend for me,” said Lance.

One morning in October, Lance awoke to find he could hardly move his right arm or his fingers. He had suffered a stroke. He spent three weeks in the hospital, but when he got out, he couldn’t drive. King offered to take him where he needed to go until he regained movement in his arm.

Since he started experiencing homelessness, Lance has found blessings in many unexpected places. He recently returned to a local dry cleaner to pick up his clothes, and the owner had paid for his cleaning. Someone even paid for the insurance on his truck.

The community has been bringing him necessities such as food and gasoline, but one gift he holds dear – new friendships.

For the first time in years, Lance has a warm bed to sleep in. He is temporarily being housed by an individual who opened up his home to the senior.

Asked to identify the hardest part, and the best part, about living this way, Lance jumped to the positive. When he learned to accept his actions, Lance said he began to accept himself, and come to terms with the fact he is doing the best he can.

Story continues below.

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Support from across the nation

When he first started living in his truck, Lance was still receiving some money from his pension. When strangers offered to help financially, he would politely thank them but refuse. Now, with online fundraisers launched in his name, he’s overwhelmed.

“It’s kind of befuddling. It’s something I never expected in my life. It’s a bit emotional; it’s a lot of pride.”

The last payment for his truck is next month. The money donated from the community will help him become debt-free, and get into a small apartment.

“The biggest problem I have right now though is not knowing who to thank, or how to thank so many people. How do you thank everybody? You can’t. Because most of them (online) are anonymous.”

King said Lance’s story speaks to a larger issue of people this age not receiving the support they need. She said Lance’s situation isn’t as rare as one might think.

“He’s a real family man, a real grandpa, and (those are) the people who shouldn’t be falling down into that pit… Everybody has grandmas and grandpas, and I think that’s the group we need to be looking out for.”

To donate to Lance or help in any way, contact Sherrallea King at 250-877-7153, or email her at sherrallea.king@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna rent remains fifth most expensive in country

READ MORE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman with 18 fractures has a warning for all drivers, cyclists
Next story
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Just Posted

Numbers of C0VID-19 reported cases continue to rise in the Shuswap and North Okanagan, according to this map provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the new cases generated from Dec. 6 to 12 in the Local Health Areas. (BCCDC image)
New weekly reports show COVID-19 cases rising in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Eleven new cases reported in Salmon Arm health area from Dec. 6 to 12, 36 cases in Vernon area

Iconic Mt. Begbie. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
BREAKING: Revelstoke’s iconic Mt. Begbie protected for at least five years

Clovechok announced a moratorium on Crown Land applications has been approved

Avalanche control at Three Valley Gap, last winter. (Photo by Ministry of Transportation)
Avalanche control scheduled for Highway 1 this afternoon

There will be a two hour closure

Zalas Restaurant in Revelstoke. (Facebook)
COVID exposure closes Revelstoke eatery

Zalas Restaurant says it’s temporarily closing for everyone’s health and safety

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Gail Thevarge, left, and Ellen Walker-Matthews, both of Summerland, are among the contributors to Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era. (Contributed)
Two Summerland authors featured in new pandemic-themed book

Pandemic! Stories of Purpose, Passion and Power Through This Extraordinary Era examines choices

Triumph Coffee had hoped to create an outdoor patio space in the accessible parking stall in front of its business, but the City of Vernon has curbed those plans. (Triumph photo)
North Okanagan coffee shop’s bid for patio space curbed

Triumph wanted to expand into accessible stall but was denied

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. In early December, the pub was forced to close again after a positive COVID-19 test in its staff. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub reopens after COVID-19 closure

Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub is reopening Friday, Dec. 18 after a two-week closure

Grade 3 students Kayne Onishenko, left, Ella Bevan and Pailey Hajek-Sentes of Anne McClymont Elementary School visit O’Keefe Ranch for their school program and got to take part in the ranch’s 150th birthday celebration in June 2017. (Lisa VanderVelde - Morning Star file)
$700K boost to Vernon arts and athletics welcomed: MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Province grant funding supports non-profits providing culture and sports to community

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occured in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Canadian Horizons development company has applied for a rezoning application to gain permission from the City of Penticton to began construction on a 300-plus home development on the land adjacent to the Campbell Mountain landfill. (Change.org photo)
Opposition grows against large development proposed in Naramata

A rezoning application for the development is set to be put to a vote at city council in early 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Most Read