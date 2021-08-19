Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)

Firefighter Thomas Matthews (shown working at a house fire taken some time ago) and his partner from Vernon have lost all of their possessions, including their residence, to the White Rock Lake wildfire. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the pair. (gofundme.com photo)

Community rallies for Okanagan firefighter who lost home

Thomas Matthews is currently fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire, same blaze that took his Vernon-area home, vehicles, worldly possessions

The community at large is beginning to come to the aid of B.C. firefighter.

Thomas Matthews and his partner lost their home, their vehicles and all of their possessions at their home which was in the path of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Matthews’ sister has already raised more than $3,700 as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, toward a goal of $40,000.

“They did not have insurance on their home and are currently living in a tent with their dog and cats,” said Matthews’ sister, Maria.

Even though he’s lost everything, Matthews is staying behind to help the fire effort as he is a trained firefighter and paramedic.

“He’s trying to do what he can to prevent others from facing the same devastation as he has,” said Maria.

READ MORE: Community rallies for Quesnel wildfire pilot injured in motorcycle collision with moose


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Health-care funding gets spotlight in campaign as party leaders fan across country

Just Posted

Kate and her husband Gary.
Revelstoke grandmother seeks help for family in critical condition due to COVID

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)
Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

BCCDC
33 New COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert in place for properties in the vicinity of the Three Valley Lake wildfire, including the Three Valley Chateau. (Facebook: James Courtenay)
All clear: Evacuation alert lifted for Three Valley properties