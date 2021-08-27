Shelby needs surgery for her torn CCL. (Contributed)

Shelby needs surgery for her torn CCL. (Contributed)

Community rallies to support popular Kelowna pup in need of surgery

Shelby, often found at the Kelowna Harley Davidson dealership, needs surgery for her torn CCL

Shelby, a dog usually found at Gasoline Alley Harley-Davidson in Kelowna, is receiving generous donations from the public in order to get a much-needed operation.

Shelby tore her CCL, comparable to a torn ACL in humans. After a trip to the emergency room and consultation with a surgeon, vets determined she needs a tibial plateau levelling osteotomy operation.

In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe page that Shelby’s owner Mike Mazor set up on Aug. 26 has raised almost half of the $5,500 goal.

“If you ever met Shelby baby you know how happy and full of life she is, which makes it so much harder seeing her suffering,” said Mazor. “This is why I am here today asking for your kindness and help with these challenging times.”

If you would like to view the GoFundMe or donate to help Shelby, visit gofundme.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna Capital News readers share their cutest pup photos for Dog Appreciation Day

READ MORE: Family desperate to find their Mexican rescue dog lost in Penticton

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsfundraiserKelowna

Previous story
20 bighorn sheep near Grand Forks die due to disease; group searching area for others
Next story
Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke approved $200,000 worth of upgrades to the Illecillewaet bridge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is calling for government aid to businesses when implementing the vaccine passport program. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calls for aid for businesses affected by vaccine passport

A moose and her calf attempting to cross the Jordan River June 22, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high