Community remembers fallen mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

More than 100 community members gathered to honour the life of the late Clara Forman and her two daughters, murdered before Christmas in Kelowna.

It was an emotional evening in the city as residents, friends and family of the victims, honoured Clara and her two daughters Karena and Yasenia.

The Capital News was at the vigil and talked to those involved and we will have much more on this story in the coming days and months.

Please check back at this newspaper’s web site first thing tomorrow morning for a full story from the vigil.

—Video from Kathy Michaels

