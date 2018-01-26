Compact snow on roads this morning

Drive BC is reporting slippery sections headed east and south

Drive BC is reporting compact snow on the highways around Revelstoke this morning.

The warnings are in effect between Revelstoke and Craigellachie and between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke, extending south into the Slocan Valley.

Headed east into Rogers Pass Drive BC reports the roads are slippery. Headed south Drive BC reports compact snow.

The high in Revelstoke is 2 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent change of flurries.

For up to date road conditions go to www.drivebc.ca

For up to date weather go to weather go to www.weather.gc.ca

