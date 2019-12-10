Company truck on fire in gated Vernon community

Reports say fire stared on machine in bed of truck

A vehicle is fully engulfed in flames outside of a residence in Beverly Hills Estates in Okanagan Landing — a gated community in Vernon.

Reports came in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, stating the fire started on a machine in the bed of the apparent work truck, but the truck is about 10-feet away from any structure.

One Vernon Fire Rescue Services truck is on scene with a few firefighters.

Other firefighters are tied up dealing with a house fire on Blue Jay Road.

