Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Public Health Agency of Canada said they’re investigating an outbreak

Compliments brand chicken strips are being recalled due to a salmonella risk, according to Health Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it is investigating salmonella cases that have been linked back to these chicken strips.

Health Canada said the chicken strips were sold across the country till May 1, but that some people may still have them in their freezer.

If you do, the agency said you should not eat them but instead throw them out or return them to the store they were purchased from.

Health Canada said food contaminated with salmonella won’t always look or smell spoiled but could still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk of serious or deadly infections. Healthy people could get a fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea, while longterm effect might include severe arthritis.

