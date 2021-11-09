(File photo)

Composting coming to Revelstoke landfill

The CSRD is hoping to implement curbside pickup

Revelstoke will have to wait a few more months to access the new food-waste composting facility at the CSRD’s landfill.

The facility, which has been in the works since at least 2018, will be done in early 2022.

According to Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the project is near completion with the final components to provide power to the facility scheduled for the spring.

“Once the business and commercial sectors have been engaged, the CSRD’s longer term plans are to work with the City of Revelstoke to hopefully implement a curbside food waste collection program,” Hughes said.

Though there are significant challenges to implementing a curbside collection program, it has successfully been implemented in Salmon Arm and has significantly decreased garbage sent to the landfill.

“With the implementation of a composting facility in Revelstoke, the CSRD will proceed in applying the differential tipping fee for waste containing food, as food waste will now be considered recyclable,” Hughes said.

