TRAIL CLOSED Barricades have been set up at the Trans Canada Trail in Faulder, west of Summerland. Trail committee members who live nearby say floods and slides have made the trail unsafe. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

Barricades and signs set up west of Summerland

For more than a year, Joyce Parsons, a Trans Canada Trail director in Faulder, has had concerns about the safety of the rail trail in her area.

She said a landslide has affected the trail for the past two years and three washouts on the trail during last year’s flooding have made the trail unsafe.

READ ALSO: Two Summerland trail groups join forces

READ ALSO: Building planned for West Summerland Station site

While the trail is barricaded in Faulder, the barricades do not keep people from using it.

Barricades and signs are now in place at the trail access in Faulder.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, said the trail is a provincial issue.

The regional district does maintenance work on the trail, such as brushing and maintaining the trail surface.

Structural issues and major work, including maintenance following a slide, falls under the province’s responsibility, he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect
Next story
‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Just Posted

To Nelson from Revelstoke: by water and land

Two athletes with spinal cord injuries recently completed the 250 km journey

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart leaves B.C. Liberal caucus as donation examined

Stewart says he’s ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Doe, a deer: Revelstoke teen’s wildlife photo printed nationally

She just got her photo of a white-tailed deer in a Canadian Geographic magazine

Impaired driving, drug violations, vehicle theft higher in Revelstoke compared to province

While Revelstoke has less crime overall compared to the rest of B.C, some incidents are common

City of Revelstoke increases bike parking in the community

There are 150 bike slots in the downtown core, Community Centre and playgrounds

‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling possible for man accused of killing B.C. cop

If Oscar Arfmann is convicted, lawyers will make submissions on his mental state

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Major Okanagan housing development shuts down

Construction on The Highlands of East Hill in Vernon had $24 million in pre-sales

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

Barricades and signs set up west of Summerland

Police considerfoul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

LETTER: Thanks to heroes for lifesaving effort

Young people helped swimmer in distress

Most Read