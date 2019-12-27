WATCH: Concrete plant on fire in West Kelowna

Firefighters are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above

The roof of a concrete plant on fire in West Kelowna has collapsed and 20-foot flames can been seen coming from the building.

An employee from Burnco Rock Products Ltd., who wished to remain anonymous, said they smelled something burning around 6 a.m. and believed it was coming from the electric room.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:19 a.m. and a ladder truck is now on scene trying to douse the flames from above.

There are no reports of any injuries.

“Due to energized electrical equipment involved in the fire and for the safety of firefighters, crews attacked the fire defensively from the outside of the building,” wrote Jason Brolund, the fire chief for West Kelowna.

“Crews remain on scene at this time. The fire continues to be fought defensively, due to concerns of collapse of the roof and the building itself.”

He said there are three engines and one ladder truck along with 19 firefighters on scene.

The concrete plant is located at 2695 Auburn Road.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is on scene.

