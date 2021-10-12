Conservation Officer Service patrol vehicle. (File photo)

Conservation officers give out multiple tickets for violations in Revelstoke area

Conservation Officer Service set up road checks and patrols to catch violators over long weekend

The B.C. Conservation Service did a number of road checks in the Revelstoke area over the long weekend, Oct. 9-11, leading to a number of charges.

Conservation officers handed out seven tickets to individuals in the area.

Three of the tickets were to those in violation of hunting in a motor vehicle closure, which prohibits the use of operation of a motor vehicle, including an electric bicycle, for the purpose of hunting.

One ticket was handed out to an individual who failed to stop and provide information to a conservation officer.

Other violations included having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, improper cancellation of a species licence and transporting fish contrary to regulation.

The Conservation Officer Service set up a number of road checks and patrols across the province over the Thanksgiving long weekend in order to regulate the larger number of individuals hunting over the holiday.

A road check on Highway 3 near Princeton also resulted in the uncovering of multiple violations.

To learn more about environment enforcement and the Conservation Officer Service, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/.

