Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Three dead mule deer were found near Castlegar. Black Press file photo

Conservation officers investigating killing of 3 mule deer in West Kootenay

Three dead does were found in a clear cut

The West Kootenay Conservation Officer Service is investigating the killing of three mule deer does in the Bulldog Mountain area outside of Castlegar.

The deer were found dead in a clear-cut area approximately 21 km up the Bulldog Forest Service Road near the Paulson Summit.

Conservation officers believe the deer were killed within the last few weeks.

They report nothing was removed from the deer.

There is no open season for mule deer does in the West Kootenay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1 877 952 7277.

READ MORE: 3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarConservationWildlife

Previous story
B.C. defends COVID rapid testing program as more than a million kits sit in storage
Next story
B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Just Posted

Crews clean up after avalanche control activities on Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap in January, 2019. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Scheduled avalanche control preparations to cause highway delays west of Revelstoke

(File photo)
Composting coming to Revelstoke landfill

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed at Three Valley Gap on Nov. 16. (Emcon Services/Facebook)
Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke due to continued blasting operations

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has been nominated as a part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice list for Best Ski Resort in North America. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated for Best Ski Resort in North America