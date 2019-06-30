Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld - THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has announced a three-stop, east to west coast Canadian tour in honour of the nation’s 152nd birthday on July 1.

Scheer will begin Canada Day in Meductic, NB at a community breakfast before travelling to Toronto for Ribfest and eventually ending his day in Kelowna for the Canada Day concert and fireworks.

READ MORE: Kelowna releases road closures, events and schedule for Canada Day

“Canadians should be proud of the great nation we call home,” Scheer said. “(On Canada Day), we look back on the trials and triumphs that have defined our 152 years, and look to a future that I believe is brighter than ever before.”

Scheer will arrive at Waterfront Park Kelowna at 8 p.m., where visitors can meet the conservative leader.

READ MORE: Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day

The following day, Scheer will attend a barbeque in Kamloops at Riverside Park at 11:30 a.m.

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 24 degrees

Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

Growls and Hugs for June 26 to July 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

PHOTOS: 2019 Revelstoke Secondary School graduation

More than 70 grads donned a cap and gown and received a high school diploma

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to visit the Okanagan on Canada Day

Kelowna is one of three stops on his Canada-wide tour

Vernon’s Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon affair on Canada Day

Playing his first match in eight months following surgery, Pospisil to face Montreal teen sensation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Man has snooze on Okanagan school roof

Emergency personnel in Vernon called to Seaton Secondary Sunday a.m. for report of ‘man down on roof’

Summerland school was constructed in 1922

MacDonald School location is site of present Summerland Skatepark

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Most Read