Considerable avalanche danger near Revelstoke today

The mountains have received more than 40 cm this week

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near zero.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Winter driving conditions. Slushy and compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Slush

South: Slippery sections. Sluch

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 110 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday, forecast for today

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Just Posted

Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

According to the province, Highway 1 closures can cost $500,000 per hour

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous 7 days a week If you want to drink, that’s… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Kelowna man loses appeal claiming he was too drunk to murder his roommate

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole until 2027

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

WATCH: Video shows Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The video, which was uploaded to Facebook on Dec. 4, has drawn the ire of many local residents

Morning Start: What if Jim Carrey was cast as Elf instead of Will Farrel?

Your morning start for Thursday, Dec. 05

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Grandparents raising children: Salmon Arm grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm to one year in jail for luring adolescent girls

Offence took place online, sentence conditions include restrictions on contact with people under 16

COLUMN: Light holiday movies, filmed here in B.C.

How is it possible to come up with so many holiday-themed movie scripts each year?

