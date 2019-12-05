Considerable avalanche danger near Revelstoke today

The mountains have received more than 40 cm this week

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near zero.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Winter driving conditions. Slushy and compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Slush

South: Slippery sections. Sluch

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 110 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -9C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday, forecast for today

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada