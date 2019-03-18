Considerable avalanche risk in Glacier National Park today

An avalanche triggered by crews engulfs a section of Hwy. 1 near Glacier National Park in Feb. 2018. (BC Transportation)

Highway conditions at 6:00 a.m.:

Highway 1- Watch for slipper sections between 8 km west of Sicamous and the east boundary of Glacier National Park.

East- Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km. Expect delays.

West-Electrical maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area as well as between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south-No conditions or construction.

Highway 23 north-Watch for slippery sections. Avalanche control work planned between Wallis Rd and the end of Highway 23. Road closure planned for 12 p.m.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Low minus 1.

RMR snow report:

Last 24 hours: 1 cm

Last 48 hours: 1 cm

Base depth: 223 cm

Season total: 892 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park at 6:08 a.m.:

“Strong solar radiation will weaken the upper snowpack, avalanche activity will increase on solar aspects as the day progresses. Avoid exposure to overhead hazards like cornices which could weaken with warming temps.”

Alpine, treeline and below treeline:

3 – Considerable. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

