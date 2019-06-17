Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Revelstoke today. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 15.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed 9 p.m.-7 a.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Vehicle recovery on Wiseman Rd. expect delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Bridge maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south to the ferry: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Martha Creek, north of Revelstoke, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Johnson Rd northeast of Kimberley, 2.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Idlemore, south of Elko, 2.5 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Dorr Cutoff, south of Elko, 4 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Linklater Creek, south of Cranbrook near the US border, 50 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

Arrow Creek, north of Creston, very very small, suspected to be human caused.

Mount Drewry, east of Nelson, 0.3 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Tracy Cree, north of Trail, 0.9 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hudu FSR, north of Trail, 0.1 Ha, out of control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Merry Creek, south of Castlegar, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Gem Hill, west of Castlegar, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
