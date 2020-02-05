Construction of new roundabout in Revelstoke expected to start in the spring

It will improve the intersection of Townley Street, Fourth Street E, and Victoria Road

Construction of a new roundabout at one of the city’s busiest intersections will get underway this spring.

According to the city, the roundabout will replace the awkward intersection of Townley Street, Fourth Street E and Victoria Road.

“As the city’s top, non-highway, collision intersection, the Townley/Fourth/Victoria roundabout project aims to address safety issues, reduce crash frequency and severity, and improve traffic flow for all modes of transportation,” states a press release from the city.

In addition to improving the intersection, the city will also replace aging sewer and water infrastructure in the area.

The entire project is expected to cost $5.8 million, with more than $5 million coming from the federal gas tax through the Union of BC Municipalities.

“I am pleased to see the hard work in planning and obtaining UBCM grant funds for the construction of this roundabout come to fruition. I especially want to thank Canadian Pacific for their efforts in helping this project move forward in a timely manner,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

