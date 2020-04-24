Construction of the $5 million traffic circle at the intersection of Townley St., Victoria Rd. and Fourth St. E will begin on April 27, 2020. (Submitted)

Construction to begin on new Revelstoke traffic circle April 27

The $5 million project was awarded to the contractor April 17

Eagle Rock Construction will begin construction on the Victoria, Townley, Fourth St. E roundabout on Monday, April 27.

The contract was awarded to the Kamloops company at the April 17 Special Council Meeting, for just over $4.5 million.

READ MORE: Contract awarded for $5 million traffic circle, construction to begin soon

“This project meets council’s strategic priority to provide sound stewardship of infrastructure,” said Mayor Gary Sulz, in a news release. “The roundabout will be a great addition for our community providing a safe solution to a problem intersection. I am thrilled to see this grant funded project combine construction with improvements to existing infrastructure”.

According to a news release, the city anticipates the project to be complete around mid-September and will be communicating regularly as to the progress. Follow #townleyroundly for updates on social media.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night
Next story
Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Construction to begin on new Revelstoke traffic circle April 27

The $5 million project was awarded to the contractor April 17

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

The Grizzlies were tied in round two of the playoffs when the pandemic hit

Two orphaned black bears returning home to Revelstoke

Jasper and Tinkerbell were sent to a wildlife sanctuary after their mother died near Revelstoke

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Kamloops nurse battling cancer overwhelmed by support during pandemic

‘It obviously hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies, but I feel very fortunate to have the support that I do have’

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Emergency alert issued to Nova Scotians over report of shots outside Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night

Starlight Drive In Theatre will launch 2020 season with social distancing measures April 30

City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes

The city is expecting around $850,000 decrease in property tax revenue, more from other fee changes

‘Strong opposition’ from Peachland council to new work at Brenda Mines site

A Vancouver company is looking to do exploratory work

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

Most Read