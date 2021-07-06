Construction worker struck by motorcycle in West Kelowna

The incident happened at the currently under construction Gellaty Road-Carrington Road roundabout

A police cruiser and ambulance at the Gellatly Road-Carrington Road roundabout on Tuesday, July 6. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

A construction worker at the closed Gellaty Road-Carrington Road roundabout was struck by a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon (July 6).

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. and an ambulance and two police vehicles are currently on scene.

The status of the construction worker is unknown.

The roundabout is closed this week until Friday, July 9 as crews build a concrete apron for the inner circle of the roundabout.

