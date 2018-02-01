MOL Prestige - twitter

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

A container ship is adrift approximately 207 nautical miles southwest of Haida Gwaii after an engine fire caused it to lose propulsion.

At 10:30 p.m. PST on Jan. 31, the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (VJRCC) was advised that The MOL Prestige — a 293-metre-long Singapore-flagged vessel owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines— was in distress with 23 people on board. VJRCC Lieutenant Tony Wright said the VJRCC dispatched a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft, and it is currently on scene.

Wright said a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter is also en route to the ship to medically evacuate two crewmembers, and the Canadian Coast Guard ship, Sir Wilfrid Laurier is also en route and will arrive at midnight tonight.

The ship’s owner has also contracted a tug which is enroute to secure the vessel. It is expected to arrive on scene at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Ken Veldman — director of public affairs at the Port of Prince Rupert — confirmed that neither the origin nor destination of the MOL Prestige was Prince Rupert.

“MOL does not call here,” said Veldman in an email. “And it’s obviously far outside our jurisdictional boundaries.”

More to follow.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
