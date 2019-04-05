The 11-km Camp Slough is on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack.

‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Citizen reported it to City of Chilliwack, which confirmed the slough appears reddish pink

A section of a waterway in the Fraser Valley has turned a reddish pink.

A resident called the City of Chilliwack this week to report an unknown substance had likely been discharged into the Camp Slough on Fairfield Island.

City staff visited the site and confirmed the water appeared to be “significantly contaminated.”

Reports were subsequently made to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of the Environment.

The low water level this spring may have kept the contamination to that section of the slough, staff said, since it didn’t appear to be spreading too quickly.

READ MORE: Work plan for Camp Slough

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A section of the Camp Slough appears to have turned pink. (Submitted)

Previous story
B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.: Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of… Continue reading

Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love

Before getting a new heart, Tyler Smith mostly slept. Now he’s energetic and happily married.

Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

Federal and provincial government contributing total of $120 million to project

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

North Okanagan hot spots cleaned of needles and garbage

Folks on Spokes program starts Sharps Hotline and daily cleanup

Suspected Okangan drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside North Okanagan home

Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Paddlers to race at indoor regatta

Event will be held at Penticton Community Centre on Saturday morning

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

MICHAELS: It’s harder for you than them, goodbye Ogie

For a moment, it felt natural to get caught up in the destruction of a Kelowna Ogopogo.

Most Read