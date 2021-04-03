Controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band ignites concern on social media

A controlled burn on Penticton Indian Band land Saturday night created quite the concern from residents who could see it glowing from all over town.
Many people took to social media worried the fire looked out of control.
At one point, flames climbed a nearby tree. But by 8:45 p.m., the controlled burn was mostly out.
The Penticton Indian Band has been and will continue to do controlled burns as a way to bring new growth and to keep lands safe from wildfires in the dry months.
