A poster for the movie “Unplanned” is shown on an exterior wall of Newton’s Hollywood 3 cinema as movie-goers enter the theatre Friday afternoon (July 12). (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

A controversial movie based on a true story of a Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Unplanned, will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre through a sponsorship by an elder of the Keremeos Community Church.

Ferdi Louw said he felt moved to contact Landmark about a possible screening in Penticton after receiving many calls and emails about the film.

“So many people were wondering if the movie was coming to Penticton, and it has caused so much discussion across the country. I wanted to see it in Kelowna but when Landmark cancelled their shows in Kelowna, I started to phone around. It seemed all the private shows were sold out. I’m not an anti-abortion activist, I just want to educate myself better. People deserve an opportunity to see what all the fuss is about so that they can make informed choices.” said Louw.

READ MORE: Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

The movie has sold out multiple bookings in Kelowna, and has done well across the country since its limited release on July 12. It has also raised the ire of abortion advocates across the country, with at least two private theatres, one in Salmon Arm, cancelling screenings after receiving death threats.

READ MORE: Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Unplanned stars Ashley Bratcher as a Planned Parenthood clinic director who becomes an anti-abortion speaker after “the day she saw something that changed everything.” The film is based on a book of the same name by anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson.

Tickets for this special one-time screening of Unplanned, on July 27 at 9:50 a.m. in Penticton, are on sale at tiny.cc/unplan.

READ MORE: Controversial film sells out in nine minutes in Okanagan theatre

In other communities both sides of this issue have been ignited by this film, with abortion-rights activists expressing concern about the movies being shown publicly and anti-abortion activists being concerned about censorship.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial delayed for West Kelowna man charged with murdering his wife
Next story
Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Revelstokian calling on the city to clean up the Columbia River

The letter writer submitted several photos of the mess along the river bank at Centennial Park

Regional district director working to remove building inspection requirements

David-Brooks hill wants to remove the requirements for those outside the fire protection zone

Roads and weather conditions for Revelstoke

High 30 degrees for July 22

Revelstokian on Vernon soccer team brings home gold

Vernon Tolko United U15 boys Team win provincial championship and Fair Play Award

A permaculture journey: Low maintenance gardening

Part 1 of a series constributed by the NCES

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Backhoe ‘burned to a crisp’ in South Okanagan

South Okanagan fire chief said the situation could have been a lot worse

Crash closes Highway 1 near Tappen

The collision happened about 3:30 p.m. by James Road

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Kelowna cab driver charged with sexual assault

RCMP received a report May 28 alleging a taxi passenger had been sexually assaulted by a cab driver

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Controversial anti-abortion film to be screened in the South Okanagan

Unplanned will be shown at the Penticton Landmark theatre

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Most Read