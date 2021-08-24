The Mount Law wildfire seen from downtown Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 15, just hours after the fire was first spotted. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Cooler temperatures, precipitation slows spread of Mount Law fire in West Kelowna

Parts of the fire is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment

Cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation are aiding the fire fight of the Mount Law blaze.

The fire has slowly spread down the slope in the south towards the guard above Highway 97C. Crews will be conducting very small, planned hand ignitions to burn small pockets of fuel between the fire and the guard around areas of the fire.

“The Mount Law Wildfire remains active and West Kelowna and Peachland Fire Rescue crews are working alongside BC Wildfire to continue to support fire suppression efforts,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

The following properties remain on evacuation order:

  • 4713 MacKinnon Road
  • 3250 Highway 97

Thirteen heavy equipment, five helicopters, 105 firefighters and 34 support staff are deployed at the fire.

One westbound lane on Highway 97C is closed to traffic for the safety of crews and motorists. Motorists are urged to follow directions of highway and emergency workers and drive safely according to conditions.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation ordered for several Westside Road homes after new wildfire ignites

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021City of KelownaCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s COVID vaccine clinics took place at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
500 invalid doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Revelstoke

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok. Bulletin file
MLA Clovechok supports public safety measures