Cooler temperatures, rain helping crews at Peachland wildfire

For the second consecutive night, the fire showed no growth

The Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland remains at 1,116.2 hectares, showing no growth for two straight days. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland showed no growth overnight.

Because of cooler temperatures and some rain that fell throughout the night and into the early morning, the blaze remains at 1,116.2 hectares.

On Saturday, fire crews will continue to use direct attacks at the northeast and southeast flanks of the fire. Additionally, crews may execute small hand ignitions today to help battle the blaze. These will remove unburned fuel and tie into an existing machine guard. These will take place if conditions remain stable.

Bucketing operations will also continue on the south edge of Eneas Lakes Park. In total, BC Wildfire Service has 61 ground personnel and 34 pieces of hevay machinery, including helicopters, battling the blaze.

Structure protection crews continue to remain at the ready in some Peachland communities but expect no further structure protection to be needed.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations expects no changes to any evacaution orders and alerts on Saturday. All evacuation alerts and orders can be viewed on the EOC map.

Munro Road remains closed due to wildfire operations in the area.

The Glen Lake wildfire is now the only wildfire of note in the Grouse Complex of fires in the Central Okanagan. The McDougall Creek wildfire has been ‘being held’ since Wednesday night and is no longer a wildfire of note.

Crews are expecting temperatures to reach a high of 20 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers and winds ranging from 20 km/h to 40 km/h.

Transport Canada and the BCWS prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

