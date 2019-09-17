Tolko Industry’s Kelowna mill announced Sept. 12 that it would not be reopening its doors, as planned on Sept. 15. (Black Press file photo)

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is calling for B.C.’s elected officials to set aside their differences and collectively find solutions that support the forest sector and communities.

The Chamber has written to Premier John Horgan, official opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

“Mill operations are either being shut down or curtailed, impacting thousands of workers and their families as well as those associated with private contractors and suppliers. Given the uncertainty, these individuals are less likely to make major purchases such as vehicles or homes, or to visit their favourite restaurant as often. That directly affects small businesses that are the very lifeblood of communities like Vernon,” said Krystin Kempton, Chamber president, in the letter.

READ MORE: 127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

“The Chamber understands that complex factors fuel the current situation, including fibre supply and global competition. However, those complexities should not stand in the way of finding solutions that assist companies, workers and communities over the short and long-term.”

Specifically, a broad-based, collaborative approach could review the current stumpage price in B.C. as well as the process used to determine them, according to the chamber. It also says it is important to look at other factors impacting business, including the Employer Health Tax.

“What we are requesting is that the interests of British Columbians be the priority, even if that means setting aside differences. Now is the time for a broad-based approach to resolving the current crisis and establishing a sustainable forest sector for years to come,” said Kempton.

“We would urge your respective parties to join together with representatives from forest companies, contractors, labour, business organizations, First Nations and communities to develop a made-in-B.C. strategy. British Columbia’s greatest resource is its people. We are innovative, risk-takers and resilient. History has shown that we can overcome great odds when we are shoulder-to­ shoulder. More unites us than divides us, and our Chamber is ready to cooperate with all stakeholders, and particularly your respective parties, to meet this current challenge head-on.”

READ MORE: Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sagmoen publication ban lifted
Next story
Intelligence director charged was aiding FBI probe at time of arrest: RCMP commissioner

Just Posted

Man cycles across B.C. Interior for sobriety

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

LETTER: Upper Arrow Heights resident urges council to deny rezoning in area

Mayor and Council, I am concerned about the application for rezoning and… Continue reading

Conservative leader stops in Lake Country

Andrew Scheer says he would bring back two child-focused tax credits cut by the Liberals

Kelowna classroom where child allegedly overdosed re-opens after cleaning

An 8-year-old was unresponsive and unable to walk after ingesting an unknown substance at school.

Revelstoke’s Dam Survivors bring home bronze

The dragon boat team finished up their season with a medal

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Shuswap Dungeons and Dragons Club on a roll

Unanticipated public interest prompts additional campaigns at Salmon Arm library

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Most Read