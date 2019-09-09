COPS FOR KIDS Cyclists with this year’s Cops for Kids cycling tour passed through Summerland on Friday. In front from left are Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP Detachment, Finn Nielsen of the RCMP Veterans of the South Okanagan, Orv Robson of the RCMP Veterans of the South Okanagan and the Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Cst. Liz Vant Erve and Carey Roess. Roess’s 15-month-old twins are Audrey and Jones. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Cops for Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

Summerland family benefitted from Cops for Kids support

When Carey Roess’s twins, Audrey and Jones, were born last year prematurely last year, they had to spend the first weeks of their lives in the Kelowna General Hospital.

The twins were born at 33 weeks and the Kelowna hospital had the best facilities in the region to meet their needs.

Roess, who had moved to Summerland from Manitoba just before the twins were born, needed help during this time.

“It was really hard being there by myself, not knowing anyone,” she said.

The help came from Cops for Kids, a group of RCMP officers and personnel from the South East District.

The charitable foundation helped Roess with money for groceries, fuel and parking.

While Roess knew of the charity, she did not expect it would benefit her.

“I always thought it would be something for other people,” she said.

The twins are now 15 months old and are in good health, but Roess has not forgotten the support she received from Cops for Kids.

On Friday, the Cops for Kids cycling tour passed through Summerland as part of its Cops for Kids Ride.

The ride began Sept. 6 and will conclude Sept. 15. During this ride, cyclists will cover more than 1,000 kilometres in southern British Columbia.

“We are driven by our commitment to the little hearts that we serve and we are devoted to making a difference in their lives,” a statement from Cops for Kids reads.

The foundation was formed in 2001.

Since 2006, Cops for Kids has processed more than 1,600 grant applications for families like Roess’s.

When the riders stopped in Summerland, Roess and the twins were at the Summerland RCMP detachment to meet them.

In addition, representatives of the RCMP Veterans of the South Okanagan and the Summerland-based Penny Lane Legacy Fund were present and each presented $1,000 cheques to the Cops for Kids Ride.

