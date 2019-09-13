Cops for Kids ride through Revelstoke

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Kyle Melvin, a civilian, who is from Armstrong, BC is one of the riders. Each year, the ride puts some spots aside for civilians. Melvin said it’s one of the best experiences of his life. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The annual ride is a fundraiser for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. This year 34 riders are cycling 1,000 km and each fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate.

Revelstoke RCMP’s Cpl. James Moore is taking part in the event. He is a Forensic Identification Specialist.

This years ride takes the team to 26 communities over 10 days. Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to the Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies and learning and mobility aids.

Yesterday they came from Cranbrook and today head towards Kamloops.

Go here to donate to the cause.

