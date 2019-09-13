Cops for Kids ride through Revelstoke

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Kyle Melvin, a civilian, who is from Armstrong, BC is one of the riders. Each year, the ride puts some spots aside for civilians. Melvin said it’s one of the best experiences of his life. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The annual ride is a fundraiser for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. This year 34 riders are cycling 1,000 km and each fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate.

Revelstoke RCMP’s Cpl. James Moore is taking part in the event. He is a Forensic Identification Specialist.

This years ride takes the team to 26 communities over 10 days. Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to the Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies and learning and mobility aids.

Yesterday they came from Cranbrook and today head towards Kamloops.

Go here to donate to the cause.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says
Next story
Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Cops for Kids ride through Revelstoke

They stopped for snacks yesterday at the Swiss Chalet Motel

Control burning planned for Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The burning will take place until the end of the month

Climate rally planned for downtown Revelstoke on Sept. 20

Event to highlight youth and adult concerns

Latest round of Columbia River Treaty talks wrap up in Cranbrook

Federal, provincial, U.S. and Indigenous representatives recently met for eight round of discussions

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

Esmeralda Gomez pushing for AEDs for schools; looking to get portable machine for her son

Entangled humpback calf rescued off west coast of Vancouver Island

“These animals are massive, they’re powerful and it really is dangerous.”

Maple Leafs agree to 6-year contract with Mitch Marner: report

Contract with restricted free agent reportedly has average annual value just shy of US$11 million

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

Most Read