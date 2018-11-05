RCMP are looking for an older man in a black pick-up who exposed himself to a child. File photo

Cops looking for man who exposed himself to child

Incident happened near Parkway Elementary in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are investigating after a man driving a black pick-up truck lured a 12-year-old to come close to his vehicle, where he exposed himself to the child.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, near Parkway Elementary. The 12-year-old child was walking along Kinney Ave, west of McGraw St, in Penticton when an older man sitting in a black pick-up truck called the child over to his vehicle’s passenger side window asking for directions.

The child said they didn’t know the location and began walking away from the truck. The man called the child back over to his vehicle. This time the man had his pants pulled down and said something like ‘Have you seen one of these before?’ while exposing his erect penis.

The child immediately turned around and walked away, as the man drove off. RCMP are looking for a black pick-up with FX on the side of the truck (possibly an FX Ford Ranger), no canopy and a white box in the bed of the truck.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his 60s with a grey moustache and wearing a dark grey hat and dark shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns
Next story
Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Revelstoke Chamber celebrates business excellence

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce hosted their 25th annual business awards gala… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies win against U.S. team

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Spokane Braves 4:1 last night

Watch out for rockfall on Highway 23 near Revelstoke

DriveBC cautions drivers

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

Man sentenced for role in Kamloops’ largest meth lab

Ikbal Shah is sentenced to three years in prison for his part in the 2015 bust of a so-called crystal meth superlab

Cops looking for man who exposed himself to child

Incident happened near Parkway Elementary in Penticton

Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents

One year ago John Stark broke into two homes and stabbed two different home owners in Kamloops

UBC Okanagan study evaluates virtual educational care

The study looks to bring the healthcare mountain to the patient

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Most Read