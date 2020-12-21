Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)

The Coquihalla Highway is closed from Hope to Merritt as DriveBC reports multiple vehice incidents amid snowfall in the region.

DriveBC stated the highway was closed as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, due to multiple vehicle incidents on the highway. Several drivers are reporting heavy snow and low visibility.

Both the Coquihalla and Highway 3 are under winter storm warnings from Environment Canada, with heavy snowfall forecast throughout highway passes. An estimated 25 to 25 centimetres is expected to fall, and up to 40 cm near Allison Pass, before tapering off Monday evening.

⚠️❄️ #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla the road is CLOSED in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to multiple incidents. Please use alternate routes and avoid any non essential travel. Next update at 4:00 PM.#HopeBC #Merritt ⚠️❄️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2020

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 4 p.m.

Updates to follow.

