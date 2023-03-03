The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due ot a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to mutliple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

