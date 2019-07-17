(Black Press Media files)

Coroner reports decrease in suicide rates across B.C.

Numbers dropped below 600 deaths per year for the first time since 2013

The number of suicides in B.C. went down in 2017, according to data released Wednesday by the provincial coroner.

The B.C. Coroner report found there were 572 suicides in 2017, down from 603 in 2016. This was the first year suicide deaths have dropped below 600 for the first time since 2013.

The report, which looked at suicide deaths between 2007 and 2017, found the majority of deaths were by committed by men and those between the ages of 40 and 59 years old.

The coroner found that men accounted for 75 per cent of deaths in 2017.

The Fraser Health and Interior Health regions saw the highest number of suicide deaths in 2017, adding up to 50 per cent of all self-inflicted deaths in B.C.

Northern Health had the highest rate of suicide deaths.

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health issues, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

Most Read