Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team. (Royce Sihlis)

COSAR is looking to hire new recruits for fall

The deadline is Sept. 26, 2019.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is recruiting new members for the fall.

The organization said they are looking for potential candidates who have a strong outdoor recreation skill set, are reasonably fit, willing to learn and can work in a team environment.

“One of the biggest requirements we’re looking for in a recruit is time commitment,” training director Kevin Birnie said. “If you join us, you can expect to be called out in the middle of the day or night, seven days a week, 365 days a year, responding to emergencies in weather most people try to avoid.”

Successful candidates will be provided with the tools, training and support to become fully active members.

COSAR is holding an open house on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at Okanagan College Room H115.

The deadline is 5p.m. Sept. 26, 2019.

For more information about the hiring process, COSAR said applicants can call Ed Henczel at 778-996-3339.

