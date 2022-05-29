COSAR rescues two men in Lake Country after all terrain vehicle flips

It was COSAR’s 33rd task of 2022

COSAR’s 33rd task of 2022 involved rescuing two men with various injuries after their all terrain vehicle flipped May 28, 2022 (COSAR)

Two men are being treated in hospital after their all-terrain vehicle flipped in the back country.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called Saturday afternoon to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services after two men crashed their Razor vehicle just off Postill Lake Road.

COSAR reports other riders in the group were able to remove the men from the wrecked vehicle before support arrived.

Both men sustained various injuries and were transported to Kelowna General Hospital with use of COSAR UTV and ambulance.

This was COSAR’s 33rd task of 2022.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue saves hikers, dirt biker, ATVer

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictHospitalsSearch and Rescue