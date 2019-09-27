(Contributed)

COSAR seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

A 74-year-old man is still missing after leaving home to go hunting on Thursday morning.

The man was meant to be home by noon yesterday. When he didn’t return, police were called.

He is driving a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, BC license plate HM3670. He is described as 6’4”, 240 pounds with a medical condition that limits his mobility.

Crews have been scouring the area near James Lake on foot and with ATVs since last night. This morning a helicopter was added to the search.

This is the second overnight search in three days that has been handled by the team and is still ongoing.

On Tuesday night, COSAR teams assisted Penticton and Vernon crews in searching for a woman who went missing near McCulloch Lake.

The 51-year-old woman, who had been camping nearby over the weekend, was found dead on Wednesday morning.

