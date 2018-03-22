Cost of propane to lower in Revelstoke

On April 1, Revelstokians will see their annual propane cost decrease by 8 per cent

Propane rates in Revelstoke are set to go down on April 1. (File)

No, it’s not an April Fool’s prank. On April 1, propane rates in Revelstoke will be decreasing for the first time since October 2015.

In a press release, FortisBC said it received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to make no change to the cost of natural gas for its customers. There will also be a decrease in cost for customers using piped propane in Revelstoke.

In Revelstoke, residential customers will see the cost of propane decrese to $11.022 per GJ from $12.679 per GJ.

If the annual average consumption of propane is 50 GJ, the approximate savings are $83 for a full year, or eight per cent.

FortisBC reviews the cost of gas rates every three months.

