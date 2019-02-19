Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

A cougar has been spotted hanging around a Vernon elementary school.

The large cat reportedly has food stashed and is “living” just two properties from BX Elementary.

“It’s at the back of a small orchard on Silver Star Road, across from the fire hall,” said nearby resident Sara Lee, whose children go to BX.

“Cougar are nocturnal and this one is well fed so it’s probably not an issue for the children…just a warning maybe for kids walking to and from school.”

The Conservation Office has been alerted to the sightings.

“We’re just kind of monitoring that right now,” said Conservation Officer Tanner Beck, noting that the deer come down from the mountains for food and the cougars follow, which is why this cat is hanging around.

There have also been reports of cougars attacking animals in Lumby and Coldstream.

See: Several cougar and coyote sightings around Vernon

To report wildlife visit warp.wildsafe.com/warp.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.