The footage was taken at a residence on Illecillewaet Rd.

A cougar was spotted walking through a backyard the evening of Aug. 8, on a property on Illecillewaet Rd. (Contributed-Kaylee Reid)

A cougar was caught on camera slinking through a backyard on Illecillewaet Rd. in Revelstoke.

The 2:30 a.m. footage, taken Aug. 8, shows the cat meandering through the yard Kaylee Reid’s yard.

“Keep your pets safe,” she said in a Facebook post sharing the footage.

