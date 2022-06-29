Council approves installation of Isabel Coursier statue

The life-sized piece will be unveiled at this years LUNA Festival on Sept. 24

Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)

City Council has approved a request to install a life size statue of Isabel Coursier in front of City Hall, celebrating the life and achievements of one of the city’s most noteworthy and underappreciated ski icons.

The statue will be unveiled at this years LUNA Festival, taking place from Sept. 23 to 25.

Arts Revelstoke is funding the commissioning and installation of the artwork. Once the statue is completed and revealed, ownership of the piece will be transferred to the city.

Coursier was crowned the Women’s World Champion Ski Jumper after an 84-foot jump on Mount Revelstoke more than 100 years ago, on Feb. 7, 1922, just one month before she turned 16-years-old. She held the title uncontested until she retired from the sport in 1929.

The statue will portray Coursier holding her ski gear.

The Revelstoke Public Art Committee was in unanimous agreement over the statue and it’s placement and offered support for the project according to Councillor Nicole Cherlet.

According to Arts Revelstoke, this years LUNA Festival will have the theme of flight with 30 artworks by local artists and artisans highlighting Coursier’s achievements and the gender inequality in ski-jumping.

Revelstoke will be the only town in the province with a statue celebrating a female skier.

The existing artwork in the City Hall planter box, Up the Rabbit Hole by Sandra Bérubé, is still leased to the city until the spring and will be relocated.

Up the Rabbit Hole on display in front of City Hall. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

