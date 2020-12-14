Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The Revelstoke food bank has seen unprecedented need this year

The City of Revelstoke is joining the ranks of many this season donating to the Community Connections’ Christmas Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke will be donating $3,125 to the Community Connections Food Bank.

Normally council contributes $25 per city employee to a Christmas celebration for staff, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the money will instead be going to Community Connections.

City council approved the motion at their Dec. 8 meeting.

READ MORE: In the giving spirit? Here is what you can do this Christmas season

They will also be donating the annual $500 contribution in lieu of Christmas cards to the food bank.

Community Connections has seen unprecedented need this year, reads the staff report, and many of their fundraisers such as the Emergency Services Food Drive and Soupalicious have been cancelled.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council