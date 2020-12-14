Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The City of Revelstoke will be donating $3,125 to the Community Connections Food Bank.
Normally council contributes $25 per city employee to a Christmas celebration for staff, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, the money will instead be going to Community Connections.
City council approved the motion at their Dec. 8 meeting.
They will also be donating the annual $500 contribution in lieu of Christmas cards to the food bank.
Community Connections has seen unprecedented need this year, reads the staff report, and many of their fundraisers such as the Emergency Services Food Drive and Soupalicious have been cancelled.
