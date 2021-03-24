City Coun. Dalvir Nahal knows there's a lot of reason for developers to want to invest in Vernon, but says the procedures need to be more streamlined and a clear vision of Vernon from mayor and council must align with the 2022 Official Community Plan. (File)

Council input on future growth gains nod in Vernon

Motion calling for more input from mayor and council in OCP talks; streamlined development procedures, approved

The vision of Vernon’s mayor and council will be present in the amended Official Community Plan (OCP).

Coun. Dalvir Nahal says now is the time to start having discussions about the future of development as the OCP is set to be amended in 2023. She put forward a notice of motion to council Monday, March 22, which was approved, asking that mayor and council be more involved in the planning process. After six-and-a-half years of pushing for this, a vision session will take place in October.

“This is not about us or the staff,” she said. “It’s about the public we are here to serve. It is about supporting one of the largest industries in our community, directly and indirectly, construction employs hundreds of people.”

Typically, Nahal said, city staff prepare the OCP and council approves it. But this doesn’t sit well with her.

“In the seven years that I’ve been on council, we’ve never really been asked what our vision is and whether or not the OCP aligns with that vision,” she said. “I have a fundamental problem with that.”

READ MORE: More say needed in Vernon’s future growth plan: Councillor

Nahal said the city needs to work with builders and developers to streamline processes, whether that’s pre-emptively rezoning parcels or amending bylaws relating to density and height.

“We have a moral obligation to ensure that our citizens find a safe and affordable place to live and in my opinion that can only be achieved with more inventory,” she said. “In order to attract inventory, we need to work with our builders and developers. In order to do that we need to ensure we are able to make the process quicker.”

The main issue Nahal said she’s heard from potential investors is the process takes too long — some between three or four years, she said.

She worries if the processes aren’t made more efficient and timely, developers may take their investments to neighbouring communities such as Armstrong, Coldstream or Kelowna, despite an increased cost.

She clarified she’s not looking to dissect the plan, but rather see more engagement from the public and stakeholders.

“My hope is we get lots of engagement, as it shows the public cares,” she said. “Our staff has put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the OCP, not to mention expertise and experience they come with.

But, at the end of the day, we are elected public servants, the face of the city, and we have a responsibility to our key stakeholders to ensure the building process is effective and efficient.”

Having OCP amendments every five to 10 years isn’t in line with the changing trends, she said, adding that some municipalities review them every year or two.

Coun. Kari Gares agrees.

“Not a full-on review, but a check-up. To make sure it still withstands whatever happens in the marketplace, in our community, in our region,” Gares said.

Coun. Akbal Mund called a yearly review, “a waste of time.”

City staff also said it can be very labour intensive.

READ MORE: Vernon relinquishes Ogopogo rights to Syilx nation

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentPlanning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong school gets $100K boost from beloved teacher
Next story
Watchdog clears Mountie at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Just Posted

Revelstoke has received funds from the Columbia Basin Trust for community gardens, the food recovery program and the gleaning project. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Local food production projects receive funding from CBT

Revelstoke’s Community Connections, LFI and Bear Aware Society got money

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Revelstoke RCMP pulled over a van east of the city on Highway 1 on March 17 and discovered $15,000 in illegal tobacco in the back seat. (RCMP photo)
Revelstoke RCMP discover $15,000 in illegal tobacco in speeding Albertan van

The Albertan driver has an upcoming court date

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

The Revelstoke Community Centre is hosting the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (Submitted)
COVID vaccine clinic inoculates 77 people in Revelstoke

Eligibility is currently dependent upon age

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Computer error causes confusion at South Okanagan vaccination clinic

Some were turned away from their scheduled vaccination appointments

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Firefighters tackle ‘suspicious’ blaze behind Kelowna Red Robin

Crews headed to the restaurant just before 10 a.m.

A delivery worker tested positive for COVID-19 in Penticton. (Photo by Canada Post)
South Okanagan postal worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Canada Post statement said the worker had not been in a local facility in the last week

Lawyer Jack Woodward spoke on “Understanding the rights and title of Indigenous people in Canada” in an informative video conference hosted by the Campbell River Mirror March 18. Photo submitted
British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

The shift in ownership will be from what is normally called Crown ownership to Indigenous ownership

Rendering of Microsoft’s Vancouver office at Pacific Centre. (Microsoft)
Microsoft announces Vancouver expansion, adding 500 new jobs

‘AI expertise in Canada is just extraordinary,’ says chief executive Satya Nadella

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman holds up a sign bearing a photograph of Morgan Goodridge during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record

The pandemic has led to increased isolation and a more toxic drug supply

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015. (Bill Metcalfe - Nelson Star)
Supreme Court of Canada set to help settle Nelson snow-clearing squabble

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets

Most Read