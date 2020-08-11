Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

One man was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna, Thursday Aug. 6. (File photo)

A Surrey couple was trapped for hours in their vehicle, after it was crushed by an overturning tractor trailer on Highway 3.

The accident occurred Thursday, Aug. 6, at about 11 a.m., near Placer Mountain Forest Service Road, approximately 40 km west of Princeton.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the large truck failed to negotiate a turn, while descending a hill, and the driver lost control.

He said extracting the couple from the wreck was “complicated.”

The driver of the impacted car, a 67-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna, with serious injuries.

Hughes said first responders were concerned the victim would require a leg amputation, however the patient was later stabilized.

A 64-year-old woman was transported to Princeton General Hospital, with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi truck, a 31-year-old man from Maple Ridge, suffered head and arm injuries, said Hughes.

The accident is still under investigation.

Hughes said speed may have been a factor, and that one witness told police the truck’s brakes were emitting smoke before the crash.

